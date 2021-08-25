Shawna Oliver: “To commit to the daily self-care routines that are key in alleviating the common ailments expressed with burnout”

Take time for self-care: Complete the following activity — draw a cup on a piece of paper. Outside of the cup, write down everything that depletes you of energy. This can include work related things, in addition to personal things. Inside the cup, write down everything you find restorative to your mental, emotional, or physical energy. This can include working out, spending time with friends/family, cooking, etc. All of the things outside of the cup are the things that are depleting you of energy and contributing to the burnout. All of the things inside of the cup are the things you need to prioritize in an effort to reverse the effects of burnout.