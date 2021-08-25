Cancel
Health

Shawna Oliver: “To commit to the daily self-care routines that are key in alleviating the common ailments expressed with burnout”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article…Number two is to commit to the daily self-care routines that are key in alleviating the common ailments expressed with burnout. This is not to say they will always “fix “the issue but will get you in a much better place to take it on. Exhaustion can be mitigated by prioritizing sleep. I know it is a constant drumbeat, but one night’s sleep loss has been proven to negatively impact mood the very next day. There are plenty of resources on sleep hygiene, but the number one disruptor I see with clients is taking electronic devices to bed, mainly the phone.

