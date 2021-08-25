Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Dr. Mary Ann V. Mercer: “Disconnect from toxic people”

By Ben Ari
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisconnect from toxic people: To become less stressed, happier, and more confident — avoid emotional vampires. Unhappy people allow “emotional vampires” to suck their positive feelings right out of their skulls. Emotional vampires include people who put you down, criticize or mock you, or sabotage your dreams and aspirations. Never let snipers or negative people shoot holes in your boat. These types of people drain the life out of you. Also disconnect from your TV set and start connecting with people. Make a fuss over friends, family and other people who buoy you up.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Ann#Workplace Stress#Small Business Loan#Productivity#Working Environment#Americans#D#Tv Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Mental HealthMindBodyGreen

11 Telltale Signs You're Dealing With A Toxic Person

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The term "toxic" gets thrown around a lot these days—but what does it actually mean? Odds are, you've met a toxic person or two throughout your life, but sometimes they can be hard to spot. Here, we dig into what being toxic really means, signs to watch out for, and how to deal with toxic people in your life.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

What Is Emotional Dysregulation?

Dysregulation is defined as “any excessive or otherwise poorly managed mechanism or response.”. When someone exhibits more extreme emotion dysregulation, they may be diagnosed with a mental health disorder. Tips to help with emotion regulation include exercise, deep breathing, yoga, and acceptance. Cowritten by Sarah Sperber and Tchiki Davis, Ph.D.
Mental HealthWebMD

Phone-Snubbing Friends Can Be a Sign of Mental Illness

Aug. 25, 2021 -- Phone snubbing: You may have done it, or someone you know is guilty of it. It happens when one person ignores another to pay attention to their phone. Phubbing is rude, but according to a new study, there may be another reason it's happening. "Some people...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Stop Gaslighting Yourself

A history of trauma can lead to feelings of being unsafe, making you feel you don't deserve to succeed or to have good things in life. It's common for self-sabotaging beliefs and behaviors to surface when we approach something we truly desire. Many people dealing with emotional eating or binge...
Mental HealthFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

A person with Bipolar Disorder experiences extreme high and low moods

As part of our You Are Not Alone campaign with NAMI Utah we talked about the symptoms and treatments for Bipolar Disorder. Rob Wesemann, Executive Director of NAMI Utah, says the extreme high and low moods of someone with Bipolar Disorder are different from typical ups and downs. He says...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Are people with bipolar disorder more intelligent?

Some research suggests that those with bipolar disorder may indeed be more likely to have above-average intelligence and creativity, although a causal relationship hasn’t been established yet. These IQ measurements have typically been done before the onset of bipolar disorder. In other words, it seems many people who have bipolar...
EducationPosted by
SlashGear

Another study finds retirement age may influence dementia risk

For many people, their careers play an important role in staying active and mentally engaged — two things that can potentially decrease drastically upon retirement, which may include excessive passive mental activities like watching TV and a sedentary lifestyle. Back in 2019, a study found that retiring at an early age may increase the rate at which older adults develop dementia. A new study underscores this, exploring how delaying retirement can influence dementia risk in a positive way.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

OCD and Physical Pain: What’s the Link?

Most of us are familiar with the mental challenges that OCD can bring — but the condition can cause physical pain, too. Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a mental health condition that involves obsessive thoughts and compulsive, repetitive behaviors. While people often talk about the emotional and mental effects of OCD,...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Is Anxiety Causing You to Overwork?

Many high-achievers experience anxiety and are survivors of complex trauma. The hyperdrive of perfectionism is a "fight-or-flight" response. Mindfulness techniques foster mind-body awareness and reprogram the amygdala, the brain's fear center. Many anxious patients are conscientious and perfectionistic. They may not seek treatment until long after these traits are part...
Mental HealthWorld Economic Forum

Psychologists say a good life doesn’t have to be happy, or even meaningful

New research suggests there’s an alternate way to living a good life. It isn’t focused on happiness or purpose, but rather it’s a life that’s 'psychologically rich'. A psychologically rich life is one characterized by 'interesting experiences in which novelty and/or complexity are accompanied by profound changes in perspective'. Studying...
Kidspsychologytoday.com

3 Great Ways to Manage Teen Anxiety

Per the CDC, approximately 7% of children ages 3-17 have been diagnosed with anxiety. A teen may have an anxiety disorder if their fears disrupt daily functioning, resulting in behaviors like school refusal. Anxiety-reducing techniques that can be taught to teens include mindful noticing and giving their anxiety a name.
Mental Healthlaconiadailysun.com

How burnout affects Americans—and what they do to cope with it

Burnout rates have accelerated in recent decades because of modern-day lifestyle and stress. More than 50% of respondents experience some symptoms of burnout every month. Everyday responsibilities and lack of time for self-care are the largest causes for burnout. Burnout takes a mental toll with constant exhaustion, brain fog and...
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

There's a bright side to being a 'Debbie Downer'

New research shows that keeping busy with a variety of activities can elicit both positive and negative emotions, and some of the relationship could depend on your age. A new study published in the Journal of Gerontology finds that engaging in diverse daily activities is associated with a diverse set of emotions.
Mental HealthThrive Global

10 Tips to Handle Stress And Anxiety

These days it’s difficult not to get overloaded now and then. Between managing work, family members, and various other dedications, you can become stressed out and hectic. However, it would help if you established time aside to take a break or your psychological and physical health and wellness can experience.
Mental Healthmetropolisplanet.com

Isolation, loneliness hurt anxiety

This is one of the most common phrases that those with anxiety say when they experience severe anxiety or stress. It’s also one of the most incorrect statements about how to deal with anxiety. Isolation, loneliness, and simply not conversing with others can have a profoundly negative effect on anxiety,...
Mental HealthWrcbtv.com

Disconnecting From Your Future Self: Why We Prolong Our Recovery

Originally Posted On: https://echorecovery.org/blog/why-prolong-recovery/. As a common practice, employers the world over ask their potential candidates a simple question: “Where do you see yourself in 5 years? 10 years?”. This line of questioning is meant to learn a candidate’s headspace, both in terms of their own plans for the future....
KidsThrive Global

Raising Emotionally Intelligent Children

Parents are the first role model for their children. Not only do parents teach their children how to succeed academically, but they also have an impact on their child’s emotional intelligence. Encouraging children to succeed scholastically or in the realm of sports is important to most parents, but there are...

Comments / 3

Community Policy