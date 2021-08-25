Dr. Mary Ann V. Mercer: “Disconnect from toxic people”
Disconnect from toxic people: To become less stressed, happier, and more confident — avoid emotional vampires. Unhappy people allow “emotional vampires” to suck their positive feelings right out of their skulls. Emotional vampires include people who put you down, criticize or mock you, or sabotage your dreams and aspirations. Never let snipers or negative people shoot holes in your boat. These types of people drain the life out of you. Also disconnect from your TV set and start connecting with people. Make a fuss over friends, family and other people who buoy you up.thriveglobal.com
