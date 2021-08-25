Cancel
Eden Cheng: “It’s Ok to talk or share”

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Ok to talk or share — Don’t ever think that you’ll sound stupid to admit that you feel your promotion is due for a longer time or that pocking co-worker is irritating you like hell. Try to open your heart and feelings with whom you’re feeling comfortable. Millions of Americans are...

Michael Roub of Inflection 360: “Non-work conversation”

…Non-work conversation — If you can have dinner with family or friends — avoid talk about work. If you don’t have that opportunity, call someone to chat about their day — not yours. Take a break from your own world, you deserve it. You can’t escape your own burnout if you spend all of your time talking about. Strangely, there is something relaxing about hearing of someone’s else’s stress.
11 Secrets To Help You Succeed In Work And Life

When starting any job, think about the risks and take it bravely. Remember you can do whatever you want. Don’t let people tell you, you’re not smart enough… It’s too hard… it’s a crazy idea… no one has ever done that. Your life is your own decision, so if you only stop at thoughts, success will never come. Principles, beliefs and perseverance will help you dare to do what you want. “If you don’t build your own dreams, someone else will hire you to build theirs.” Don’t let your dreams fade with time. Take action as soon as you have plans and remember to set yourself the principles in life, with perseverance and high determination so that at the end of the work, whether you succeed or fail, you have no regrets. .
Edward Adato of Downtown Works: “Know Your Strengths and Keep on Advancing Them”

Know Your Strengths and Keep on Advancing Them — Everyone has special skills. The trick is to find those. Work to find what you are good at and keep building on it, and use it to find your groove when you change jobs. It’s not difficult for me to pivot to new things and different industries, because I know what I am good at and I spent my early years pivoting between countries and situations. I keep building on my skills and am always learning. Find your groove every time you change. Do stuff that interests you. Don’t just sit someplace and feel sorry because things are not going your way. Nothing is handed to you. Go out and look for it!
Christina-Lauren Pollack Of Inspiring Brands Academy: “Keep things in perspective”

Instead of allowing yourself to react to every circumstance, do your best to maintain a grounded state of being. Oftentimes our brains go into overdrive when we’re faced with stressful situations (due to the “fight or flight” instinctual response). But, that’s why it’s essential to rise above this natural reaction, so that you stay centered. I always remind myself (when I’m faced with a challenging situation) that “no one is dying” as a result of the issue. Unless you’re an ER doctor, most situations aren’t “life or death”. So, that’s an easy way to help your mind calm down more.
Emily Van Der Made Of bettermoo(d): “It is okay to make mistakes”

It is okay to make mistakes. When mistakes are made, it’s important to keep calm and focus on the solution, not the panic you’re feeling. Emily van der Made is Founder and CEO of bettermoo(d). Prior to bettermoo(d), Emily was working in commercial real estate for more than half a decade when she decided to switch gears and pursue a career path that combined her entrepreneurial spirit and passion for making a positive impact with food. While working for a small vegan start-up, Emily learned the ins-and-outs of what it takes to grow a brand from the ground up, and was eventually inspired to set out on her own.
Barbara Eden Shares Exactly What She Does to Stay Healthy at 90

If you had a genie in a bottle, one of the things you'd potentially ask for is the secret to eternal youth. And while you might not have a lamp to rub to find out, Barbara Eden, the star of the classic TV series I Dream of Jeannie, just turned 90 on Aug. 23 and in a new interview with Closer, she's sharing what she does to stay healthy into her 10th decade. From what she eats to how she feeds her soul to how she gets her steps in, read on to find out Eden's secrets, now that she's the big 9-0.
Kate Flynn Of Sun & Swell Foods: “I would say you need to have a network of entrepreneurs that are in a similar stage as you, and ideally in the same industry”

I would say you need to have a network of entrepreneurs that are in a similar stage as you, and ideally in the same industry. Having this support system of peers who can relate to what you’re going through is so important. It’s a great source of advice and comfort, and a reminder that you’re not in it alone. An example of this for me is the Tory Burch Fellows network. This is an amazing group of female founders that I’m lucky to be a part of; some of the women I’ve met in this network have become my closest ‘founder friends’ that I turn to when I need to celebrate or lament things related to the business.
Her family is worth a staggering $21 billion but she won’t inherit a single dollar – Meet Eve Jobs, the daughter of tech billionaire and Apple CEO Steve Jobs.

Eve, the youngest daughter of late Apple founder Steve Jobs, is coming into her own. On her Instagram account, which boasts a following of 221,000, she documents snippets of her well-lived life: graduating from Stanford with her friends, her equestrian career and her fancy holidays. Born in 1998, Eve has...
Tired All The Time? Here’s What Might Be Happening

Being tired all day is very common, and even expected. If this explains you, here are a few things that could be causing this. We all go through moments in life where we’re feeling too tired and zapped of energy. Feeling tired is one of the most common feelings people report no matter their age. About one-third of people report experiencing it on a regular basis.
“To hell with his freedoms”: Arnold Schwarzenegger loses a major sponsor after calling covid-19 deniers “idiots”

American sports nutrition brand Redcon1 withdrew its sponsorship of world bodybuilding icon Arnold Schwarzenegger after a series of insults and sharp comments towards those who still deny the severity of the covid-19 pandemic. During a interview On August 11, the Austro-American actor and politician called those who oppose the use...
13 Red Flags In A Relationship You Shouldn't Ignore

When dating someone new, it's all too easy to look at the person through rose-colored glasses—and miss the glaring signs they're not right for you. Often referred to as red flags, we've all seen these glaring signs before, but whether we ignore them, try to work with them, or walk away is up to us. So, we asked experts which red flags you definitely want to watch out for, plus what to do about them.
Going through a quarter-life crisis? You are never alone in this. Most of us will always have that phase of our life when we start to feel an inexorable kind of restlessness – seeking for meaning, seeking for something beyond the daily grind of things. Are you feeling unhappy these days trying to figure out what you really want to do in your life?

