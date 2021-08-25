Eden Cheng: “It’s Ok to talk or share”

When starting any job, think about the risks and take it bravely. Remember you can do whatever you want. Don’t let people tell you, you’re not smart enough… It’s too hard… it’s a crazy idea… no one has ever done that. Your life is your own decision, so if you only stop at thoughts, success will never come. Principles, beliefs and perseverance will help you dare to do what you want. “If you don’t build your own dreams, someone else will hire you to build theirs.” Don’t let your dreams fade with time. Take action as soon as you have plans and remember to set yourself the principles in life, with perseverance and high determination so that at the end of the work, whether you succeed or fail, you have no regrets. .