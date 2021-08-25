Cancel
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can’t Agree on Whose Voice Is Heard in New Season 4 Trailer

By Thad Mitchell
 4 days ago
Fans of the ever-popular Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” are still buzzing over the 30-second teaser trailer dropped recently.

“Yellowstone” creators have been intentionally keeping information on the fourth season from getting out. It is an interesting marketing ploy and one that appears to be working. Fans of the show simply cannot stop talking about the new trailer and the clues it may hold. The video doesn’t provide much in the way of season four clues but fans continue to dig. It is the final few seconds of the video that has “Yellowstone” fans putting on their detective hats.

The clip also reveals a debut date for the latest season, which will arrive on November 7. It is safe to say that fans of the show won’t wait that long to get their modern western fix. Let’s take a look at that trailer one more time — even if you are like us and have watched it hundreds of times.

It’s only a few words, but the ominous voice at the end says it all, declaring a battle is coming to the Dutton Ranch.

“We’re at war, you and me,” the voice says in a soft but serious tone.

If that doesn’t send a chill down your spine, you might want to check your pulse. “Yellowstone” fans have had that voice stuck in their head ever since the trailer hit the internet. Now, fans are debating on which character says the foreboding line at the end of the video. They’ve taken to internet forums to share their thoughts and theories on the trailer.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Debate Voice

Jamie Dutton seems to be the most popular answer to the burning question but he is far from the sole vote-getter.

“To me, it sounds like Jamie,” A Reddit user says. “The big question to me is who is he saying it to. There is a number of people he could be saying it to, like John or his real dad (Garrett Randall).”

Speaking of Jamie’s biological father, some “Yellowstone” fans believe the words are coming from him.

“It sounds like Will Patton’s voice to me,” another Reddit user writes. Will Patton is the actor behind Garrett Randall. It is also worth noting that Patton has been bumped up to a series regular for season four, meaning we will be seeing a lot more of Garrett Randall.

Other fans believe the line is coming from a member of the Broken Rock Tribe.

“Honestly, it sounds like Mo,” a fan writes. “Surely that isn’t who it is though because that makes little to no sense.”

While we will have to wait a little while longer, you can bet “Yellowstone” will continue dissecting the short teaser trailer.

If the intention was to create excitement and intrigue — then well done “Yellowstone,” well done.

