Developing the Courage to Cultivate Originality

I believe that everyone can benefit from using and developing imagination and creativity. First of all, there is something divine about the creative process. When we enter the flow of creation, we don’t feel the time passing by and the inner excitement overflows. The driving force of a written piece of content, of an innovative solution, of a painting coming out of an artist’s hand, is sometimes called a ”work of God”. God, or ”creator”, or anything we call this force, has admittedly created nature and its inhabitants, breathing life into everything surrounding us. This story of the creation of ”everything” strongly resonates with human creations. Humans use creativity to breathe life into their work, just like the ”creator” did. By entering the creative state, we enter the divine state, hence acquiring the ”mind of God”.