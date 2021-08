SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - The ICU at Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend has 48 beds divided into four pods capable of caring for up to 12 patients each. "In the past, we had one out of the four pods dedicated to taking care of COVID patients and we never got over the 12," Dr. Karthik Mahadevan, the ICU director, said Wednesday. "Now, almost 80% of our ICU is COVID patients. This has completely overwhelmed our infrastructure for providing critical care."