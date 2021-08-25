Grenada Health Minister To Be Fined for Not Wearing Mask

Science has never wavered about how humans can combat dangerous germs that live in our noses and throats and can spread to others in the air, just by our breathing. Not to mention talking, coughing , sneezing or laughing. It is why our local hospital pre Covid required all staff who chose not to receive yearly flu vaccine to mask from October to April. Every virus, given the opportunity to spread quickly among a large population will begin to mutate to survive as the hosts start building antibodies to resist it in it’s original form. Stopping the spread limits it’s ability to do that, and wearing masks is the only proven way of stopping germs from leaving on our breath, and from being inhaled from the air around us. It is also clear that isolation can lead to depression and tragic consequences.