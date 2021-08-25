Cancel
Grenada Health Minister To Be Fined for Not Wearing Mask

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrenada Health Minister Nickolas Steele says he is prepared to suffer the financial consequences after he was photographed recently in the company of American actor Steven Seagal not wearing a mask. Steele told reporters that he is aware that the photograph may send a different message to the population whom...

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com

Comments / 0

Steven Seagal
#Grenada#American
