CHBC beat Neoga 10-1 on Friday in the first of two matchups between the two teams during this fall season. After a scoreless first two innings, CHBC put up 4 runs in the bottom of the 3rd for a 4-2 lead. Neoga answered with 1 in the 4th before CHBC added another 2 runs for a 6-1 lead. CHBC would then wrap up scoring for the game when they scored 4 more runs in the bottom of the 6th on their way to the 10-1 win. Silas Buzzard got the win on the mound for the Bobcats going 4 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on two hits and striking out 10. CHBC is now 1-1 on the season. They will be back in action on Tuesday at home against Dieterich.