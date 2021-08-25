Tokyo 2020: does the Paralympics empower disabled people?

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Indian contingent for 2020 Paralympics departed for Tokyo from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport in the wee hours of Wednesday. Ahead of departure, Tek Chand, a Javelin thrower, said, "I will try my best to win a medal. There were few hurdles but it is part of life. I overcame them. Today, I am going to play for the country."Vinod Kumar, Discus thrower, said that people should not be disabled from mind and heart.