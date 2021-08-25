Cancel
No Plans For UW System Vaccine Mandate As Fall Semester Approaches

Cover picture for the articleThe Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received full approval from the FDA earlier this week. Previously, it had emergency use authorization. The full approval opens the door for more universities and workplaces to require vaccinations. But University of Wisconsin System interim President Tommy Thompson told reporters Tuesday that his plans haven’t changed — vaccination will be encouraged but not required at UW schools.

Collegesmiamistudent.net

Draft of vaccine mandate policy outlines potential requirements

According to a draft version of Miami University’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate that was obtained by The Miami Student, students who are not vaccinated by the end of the semester will be prohibited from attending classes or accessing on-campus buildings after the first of the year. The draft policy was approved...
CollegesUrban Milwaukee

Let Us Run the UW System

The University of Wisconsin System owns a critical responsibility to open our classrooms this September to deliver the in-person education students deserve and parents expect. And we are planning to do just that. Unfortunately, some want us to ignore our unambiguous authority and duty under Wisconsin law to protect the “health, safety, and welfare of the university.”
Shreveport, LAwestcentralsbest.com

Christus Health System encouraging, not mandating employee vaccinations

SHREVEPORT, La. -- With the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, some medical facilities, including Ochsner LSU Health, are mandating vaccines for their employees. But not all of them are. Christus Health System is continuing its policy of encouraging but not mandating the vaccine or...
Boone, IAdmacc.edu

DMACC Announces Fall Semester Vaccination Incentive for Students

Students who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will have an opportunity to win a $1,000 cash prize this fall. DMACC is encouraging students to be vaccinated before attending fall semester classes. As an incentive to get vaccinated, six DMACC students will each receive a $1,000 prize if they show proof...
Labor IssuesSun-Journal

UMaine System presses for more student vaccinations as semester nears

About half of the students and staff expected to be on University of Maine System campuses this fall have verified their vaccination status ahead of a deadline Friday to be exempt from arrival testing and quarantine practices. As of Tuesday, roughly 14,600 students and staff have verified their vaccination status....
EducationPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Still avoiding vaccine mandates for UW, Thompson dares Legislature to fight him over masks

UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson warned legislative Republicans against picking a fight with him over COVID-19 mitigation measures as he reiterated his stance against mandating vaccines for students, staff and faculty on UW campuses.  The former Republican governor, who made news earlier this week when he dared legislators to sue him and the UW […] The post Still avoiding vaccine mandates for UW, Thompson dares Legislature to fight him over masks appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Illinois Stateillinois.edu

Univ. of Illinois System President Tim Killeen Talks About Fall Semester

The University of Illinois started last school year by deploying its own test for COVID-19. This year, the school is requiring students and faculty to be fully vaccinated, but there are questions about how that will be enforced — and who’ll be enforcing it. We talked about that and more with University of Illinois System President Tim Killeen.
Ohio StateCleveland Scene

Ohio Public Universities Approach Another COVID-19 Fall Semester

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the Delta variant sweeps across the state, Ohio's public universities are taking a range of protective measures for the upcoming fall semester, from requiring students to report their vaccination status to implementing incentive programs to motivate students to get vaccinated. All 14 state universities are requiring...
Missouri Stateksmu.org

As Fall Semester Begins, MSU Looks To Vaccines, Testing To Mitigate Virus

Classes at Missouri State Univeristy start Monday for the fall semester. As students move in and enjoy Welcome Weekend activities, MSU President Clif Smart talks about the university's plans for mitigating the coronavirus. Listen to our monthly program, Engaging the Community, below. How many MSU employees are vaccinated against Covid?

