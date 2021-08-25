No Plans For UW System Vaccine Mandate As Fall Semester Approaches
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received full approval from the FDA earlier this week. Previously, it had emergency use authorization. The full approval opens the door for more universities and workplaces to require vaccinations. But University of Wisconsin System interim President Tommy Thompson told reporters Tuesday that his plans haven’t changed — vaccination will be encouraged but not required at UW schools.www.wuwm.com
