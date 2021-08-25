Rachel Bush, wife of Bills' Jordan Poyer, defends players amid latest coronavirus issues
Rachel Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, wanted to set the record straight when it came to the team’s recent coronavirus issues. Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley was among a handful of players who must spend at least five days away from the team after they had close contact with a trainer who tested positive for COVID-19. The trainer was vaccinated against the coronavirus. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said none of the players tested positive for the coronavirus.www.foxnews.com
