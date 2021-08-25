Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Eagles Resume ‘Hotel California’ Tour at Madison Square Garden

By Allison Rapp
Posted by 
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Eagles returned to the road on Tuesday (Aug. 24.), launching their rescheduled Hotel California tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 22 but was postponed due to Hurricane Henri, marked the band's first live performance since March 2020, when they were forced to postpone their then-recently launched Hotel California tour as a result of the pandemic. A few weeks prior to the cancellation announcement, the band performed three nights at the Garden in February 2020.

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Glenn Frey
Person
Joe Walsh
Person
Timothy B. Schmit
Person
Don Henley
Person
Steuart Smith
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#Hotel California#California Tour#The Eagles#Msg#Rolling Stones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy