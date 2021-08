Fareground, Austin's first food hall, will reopen next month for the first time since the pandemic began. The downtown food hall offers multiple restaurant concepts under one roof inside the iconic One Eleven Congress skyscraper, and it's been a popular spot among the business crowd for a quick bite or a meeting since it opened in 2018. Located at Congress Avenue and Cesar Chavez Street, Fareground will reopen Sept. 7 with handful of new eateries and new management, according to an announcement.