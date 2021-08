(Bloomberg) -- It seems that every blow to Mexico’s state-run oil company just reinforces bondholders’ faith in its long-term outlook. Debt issued by Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pemex, rallied this week even after a fire engulfed one of the company’s oil platforms and temporarily took a quarter of its production off-line. Rising oil prices were one reason, but perhaps more importantly the disaster highlights investor confidence that the government will step in to help out the oil major if needed.