Hurricane Ida is now onshore. The Category 4 storm made landfall around noon at Port Fourchon with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour. The storm is still moving northwestward at 13 miles per hour. The eye will skirt past Houma before making a more northerly turn and passing between Baton Rouge and Hammond before turning to the north towards Mississippi. By that point, the storm is expected to have weakened to Category 1 strength.