Catholic Health to receive $880,000 for COVID-19 vaccine outreach in Niagara County
Rep. Brian Higgins has announced that Catholic Health will receive $880,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to address COVID-19 vaccine disparities in Niagara County, where lack of access to vaccine resources and widespread vaccine hesitancy are making it impossible to reach optimal vaccination rates. “Vaccine hesitancy is a very real challenge in Western New York,” said Higgins. “With this American […]www.kentonbee.com
