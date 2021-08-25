Cancel
Niagara County, NY

Catholic Health to receive $880,000 for COVID-19 vaccine outreach in Niagara County

By Bee Group Newspapers
kentonbee.com
 4 days ago

Rep. Brian Higgins has announced that Catholic Health will receive $880,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to address COVID-19 vaccine disparities in Niagara County, where lack of access to vaccine resources and widespread vaccine hesitancy are making it impossible to reach optimal vaccination rates. “Vaccine hesitancy is a very real challenge in Western New York,” said Higgins. “With this American […]

