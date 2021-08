Wondering how to set up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4? You probably just picked up the latest Samsung smartwatch and can't wait to get started with your new piece of wrist candy. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, priced from $249.99 and now available, is the best Wear OS smartwatch ever made. It's also the first smartwatch with Google's unified software, providing plenty of standout Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Wear OS features. It's no wonder you wanted to pick one up for yourself.