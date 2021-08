MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following today’s announcement by the West Virginia Hospital Association in support of hospitals and health systems requiring COVID-19 vaccination of their employees with local factors and circumstances shaping how and when their policies are implemented, as well as the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the West Virginia University Health System announced on Monday that it will require all of its employees to be fully vaccinated with both doses of the two-dose series by Oct. 31, 2021.