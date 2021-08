Pasadena Symphony announces its 94th season with an exhilarating schedule of seven concerts, running October 16, 2021 through April 30, 2022. Alongside a stellar program of celebrated classical works and guest artists, the symphony introduces seven conductors who will serve as Artistic Partners, each bringing a new and diverse voice to the podium and the Pasadena community. The annual Composers Showcase for the 2021-22 season will feature works by both emerging and established contemporary composers at each concert, including one world premiere by Brett Banducci. Music Director David Lockington will be on a leave of absence for the season. All concerts take place at Pasadena’s Ambassador Auditorium with both matinee and evening performances at 2pm and 8pm. The season also includes the annually sold-out Holiday Candlelight Concert on Saturday, December 18, 2021 with both 4pm and 7pm performances at All Saints Church.