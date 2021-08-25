Cancel
California State

Inside California’s confusing COVID numbers

By Emily Hoeven
calmatters.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat in the world is going on with California’s struggle against COVID-19? The Los Angeles Times on Tuesday published an article declaring that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County appeared to be leveling off, only to update the story hours later to acknowledge an uptick in new patients. The Mercury News found that average daily reported new cases appear to be plateauing in the Bay Area, Los Angeles and the state as a whole — even as breakthrough infections of fully vaccinated people rise in Los Angeles County. Meanwhile, COVID hospitalizations are breaking records in six California counties and are increasing statewide, though the average number of daily deaths is decreasing statewide.

calmatters.org

Comments / 14

 

