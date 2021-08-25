Cancel
Chautauqua, NY

BestSelf receiving $2 million in federal funds to expand access to child trauma treatment

By Bee Group Newspapers
kentonbee.com
 4 days ago

Rep. Brian Higgins has announced that $2 million in federal funding is being made available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for BestSelf Behavioral Health, which will be used to expand the accessibility and availability of trauma treatment for children in Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. “The best way to help children who have lived through unthinkable […]

