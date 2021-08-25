Cancel
Watertown, MA

Davis, Boston Development Break Ground on 224,000 SF Life Sciences Project in Metro Boston

By Taylor Williams
rebusinessonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, MASS. — Two locally based firms, The Davis Cos. and Boston Development Group, have broken ground on a 224,000-square-foot life sciences project in the western Boston suburb of Watertown. Designed by Elkus Manfredi Architects, the project marks Phase I of a larger campus that will ultimately 450,000 square feet of space across two buildings. The first building will offer six private tenant spaces and amenities such as a fitness center, bike storage room and retail/café space. Completion is slated for mid-2023.

rebusinessonline.com

