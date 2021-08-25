Cancel
Mahwah, NJ

CBRE Negotiates $15.6M Sale of Manufacturing Facility in Mahwah, New Jersey

By Taylor Williams
rebusinessonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAHWAH, N.J. — CBRE has negotiated the $15.6 million sale of an 84,280-square-foot manufacturing facility in Mahwah, located in the northernmost part of the state. The property was fully leased to Nobel Biocare, a provider of dental implant products, at the time of sale. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin, Travis Langer and Zach McHale of CBRE represented the seller, AVR Realty, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Urbana Partners, an investment firm based in South America.

