Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Man Sentenced to Over 12 Years in Federal Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine Base

 4 days ago

Stock photo

U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm sentenced Adam Martin, a/k/a “Fats”, age 38, of Baltimore, to 150 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base.

The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Commissioner Michael Harrison of the Baltimore Police Department.

According to his plea agreement, from at least September 2018 to June 2019, Martin participated in a drug trafficking organization (“DTO”) operating near Edmonson Village in Baltimore, Maryland. The DTO sold cocaine and other narcotics on a daily basis in street-level quantities. During this period of time, the FBI and other law enforcement investigators intercepted phone communications of DTO members, conducted physical and electronic surveillance, purchased narcotics from DTO members, and executed multiple search warrants at locations used by the DTO to store and process narcotics.

From November 2018 to February 2019, FBI investigators intercepted phone calls from Martin and his co-conspirators where they discussed the distribution of narcotics at a DTO controlled drug shop. Surveillance conducted by FBI investigators also revealed that Martin controlled the cocaine base supply and other narcotics to the DTO’s street-level distributors.

As stated in his plea agreement, on April 10, 2019, the FBI executed a search warrant at a West Franklin Street residence where Martin stored narcotics. During the search of the residence, agents recovered four firearms, multiple vials of cocaine base packaged for sale, and other narcotics. On the same day, agents searched a Walbrook Avenue residence where Martin stored cocaine base. As a result of the second search and seizure, law enforcement recovered a loaded firearm and over 200 grams of cocaine base.

Martin agrees that he possessed the narcotics with the intent to distribute and that he possessed the firearms in relation to the drug conspiracy. Martin also agrees that over the course of the conspiracy, he distributed over 280 grams of cocaine base.

