The year was 2011. The Super Boat International Championships in Key West Harbor were underway far beyond the shores of the Lake of the Ozarks. As news broke of the fatality boating accident involving Bob Morgan and J.T. Tillman in Florida, our mid-Missouri community and beyond were left reeling from shock and disbelief. Bob, the Owner and Founder of Big Thunder Marine, was well-known by many for his passion for powerboating and his instrumental hand in the inception of the Annual Shootout. J.T., an avid racer and one of the Lake’s largest condominium builders at the time, had united with Bob through a shared passion for pursuing World Championship wins.