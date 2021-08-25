Sabres’ Casey Mittelstadt Poised For Breakout Season In 2021-22

When the Buffalo Sabres used the eighth-overall selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft to pick Casey Mittelstadt, expectations were immediately high for the young forward prospect. He seemed to have all the skill and talent needed to make an impact at center ice in the NHL, but it hasn’t quite worked out as expected for either himself or the Sabres just yet. Toward the end of last season, however, he stepped up and played bigger minutes, took on a bigger role, and looked like one of the most improved players on the Sabres by season’s end. The upcoming 2021-22 season is a chance for him to finally break out in a big way, and I think he possesses all the tools he needs to prove he was worth the wait.