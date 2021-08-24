The House in Cypress Canyon (from Suspense) (Rebroadcast)
(This is a rebroadcast of Suspense radio series “The House in Cypress Canyon” which originally aired 1/15/21.) A terrifying mystery unfolds when a chilling manuscript is found in an uncompleted house in the classic Suspense story, “The House in Cypress Canyon,” this week on Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre. Though it only aired once, it is frequently cited as one of the most terrifying stories produced during radio’s Golden Age. This tale – newly produced with Kansas City actors – is one you won’t soon forget!kkfi.org
