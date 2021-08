NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — The Newport Beach City Council and the Newport Beach school district cannot seem to agree on a consensus about what to do regarding whether masks should be required. A group of mothers in Newport Beach is inviting their friends to voice support for a mask-optional policy, something that they call parental rights. Some on the Newport Beach City Council, which has no power over what goes on in the local schools, want this option for the parents. The group, Concerned Moms of Newport, is rallying supporters on social media for Tuesday’s city council meeting in Newport Beach, where the...