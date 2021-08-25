Cancel
Wednesday, Aug. 25: Twice the Terror: ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ Debuts on FX

By Channel Guide Staff
channelguidemag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. The 10th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s horror anthology series is called Double Feature and begins tonight with the premiere episode “Cape Fear.” A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they’re settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known. Among the cast this season are Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Lily Rabe, Macaulay Culkin and Neal McDonough.

