After a long, arduous battle over the stipulations of his new contract this offseason, Travis Sanheim finally agreed to a new contract with the Flyers: two years at a $4.675 million AAV. This represents a slight, but not enormous pay raise for Sanheim, which will certainly be a polarizing outcome within the eyes of the fanbase. Still, the price and term is around what most models projected the still-young defender to receive. Evolving-Hockey.com’s contract projections pegged Sanheim at two years for $4.303 million AAV, which isn’t too far off from what the Flyers ended up paying.