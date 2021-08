Despite being retired, Julian Edelman is still very active with the New England Patriots and the players involved with the team. Sony Michel, who was traded to the Los Angeles Rams for two late-round picks, was a huge part of Edelman’s final years as a Patriot. Michel was drafted by the Patriots in 2018 and his historic run in the playoffs that year led to a Super Bowl LIII victory in Atlanta over the Rams. Michel had 71 carries for 336 yards and six touchdowns over the span of three games.