Afghanistan, the Delta variant, and the limits of American short-term solutions

In 1979, the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan to uphold its current Communist government. Opposed to the foreign invasion of their country, many rebel groups, collectively known as the Mujahideen, rose up in arms to fight the Soviets. Since it was the height of the Cold War, the American government saw an opportunity. Using the CIA and other intermediaries, the United States supplied the Mujahideen with weapons and finances, which worked to drive out the Soviet Union in 1989. With the fall of the Soviet Union two years later, America thought they had accomplished their mission.