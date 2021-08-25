QANTAS’ new “Fly Away” TV advertisement encouraging vaccinations

Australian airline Qantas said Wednesday it would make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for staff, as the company bids to get planes back into the skies. The national carrier is one of the first major Australian firms to mandate vaccines for employees, saying the rule would also apply to its budget offshoot Jetstar. Pilots, cabin crew and airport staff must be fully vaccinated by November 15, with other staff members given until March 31 next year. "Having a fully vaccinated workforce will safeguard our people against the virus but also protect our customers and the communities we fly to," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement.