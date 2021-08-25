Cancel
QANTAS’ new “Fly Away” TV advertisement encouraging vaccinations

worldairlinenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re all dreaming about the day we can fly away to see family, friends or enjoy a long-overdue holiday. Getting vaccinated is an important step that every Australian can take to bring us that little bit closer to life as we knew it*. If you’re a Qantas Frequent Flyer who...

IndustryPosted by
AFP

Australia's Qantas to make vaccines mandatory for staff

Australian airline Qantas said Wednesday it would make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for staff, as the company bids to get planes back into the skies. The national carrier is one of the first major Australian firms to mandate vaccines for employees, saying the rule would also apply to its budget offshoot Jetstar. Pilots, cabin crew and airport staff must be fully vaccinated by November 15, with other staff members given until March 31 next year. "Having a fully vaccinated workforce will safeguard our people against the virus but also protect our customers and the communities we fly to," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement.
WorldTimes Daily

The Latest: Qantas to require vaccines for airline workers

CANBERRA, Australia — Qantas Group said on Wednesday the Australian airline company will require all of its workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Public HealthAviation Week

Qantas Will Require Staff To Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations

Qantas has become the latest airline to set a deadline for its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, although one of its unions is objecting to the requirement. The carrier said its frontline employees—including cabin crew, pilots and airport workers—must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, and... Subscription Required. Qantas...
IndustryTravel Weekly

Qantas calls on all staff to be vaccinated

All Qantas staff will be required to be fully jabbed against Covid-19 as part of a “commitment to safety”. Frontline employees, including cabin crew, pilots and airport workers, will need to be fully vaccinated by November 15 and the remainder of employees by ther end of March next year. The...
Worldmanofmany.com

Qantas is Handing Out 1,000 Free Qantas Points For Every Fully Vaccinated Australian

If you are starting to get itchy feet, vaccination is likely on the cards. Reports have previously suggested that a ‘vaccine passport’ may come into effect once international borders reopen, but now there is more reason to get the jab. Iconic Australian airline Qantas has announced a new spate of rewards, prizes and giveaways for fully-vaccinated passengers.
Industryworldairlinenews.com

QANTAS Group to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

The QANTAS Group will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of the national carrier’s commitment to safety. Frontline employees – including cabin crew, pilots and airport workers – will need to be fully vaccinated by 15 November 2021 and the remainder of employees by 31 March 2022. There will be exemptions for those who are unable for documented medical reasons to be vaccinated, which is expected to be very rare.
Lifestyleexecutivetraveller.com

Qantas vaccination rewards: 1,000 points, 15 status credits or voucher

Qantas looks set to give all vaccinated frequent flyers a free serve of Qantas Points or status credits, or a discount on any Qantas flight, as the airline rolls out its Covid 'vaccination rewards' program. Some Executive Traveller readers are now seeing a 'Been vaccinated? Be rewarded' prompt appearing on...
Pharmaceuticalsvacationstravel.com

Qantas offers HUGE rewards to vaccinated frequent flyers

The much-anticipated Qantas vaccination rewards program will open on Tuesday 24 August. Qantas CEO Alan Joyce told Sunrise double-vaccinated frequent flyers over the age of 18 can claim a reward through the Qantas app. They will have the choice of 1000 Qantas Points, 15 status credits, or a $20 discount...
Public Healthloyaltylobby.com

Qantas Covid-19 Vaccination Rewards & Giveaway

Qantas has now made official what we reported over the weekend. The airline will reward those who have or will get vaccinated against the Covid-19 by the end of 2021. Eligible Frequent Flyer members can choose from three rewards options + will be entered into a draw of one million ALL points + Qantas flight passes + BP gift card. There will be a winner chosen from each Australian state.
Worldbusinesstraveller.com

EU and UK vaccination certificates can now be uploaded into IATA Travel Pass

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has enhanced its Travel Pass digital passport app, allowing EU and UK digital Covid vaccinations certificates to be uploaded to the pass. The service is available to travellers holding either an EU Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) or UK NHS Covid Pass. IATA said that...
Lifestylefuturetravelexperience.com

Qantas launches vaccination reward campaign

Qantas Group has launched a new reward campaign for fully vaccinated Australian-based Frequent Flyers. Any vaccinated frequent flyer over the age of 18 can claim their reward through the Qantas app and choose one of the following three options: 1000 Qantas points, 15 status credits, or $20 flight discount for Qantas or Jetstar.
Worldexecutivetraveller.com

Which Qantas vaccination reward should you choose?

Qantas is now encouraging Australians to get vaccinated against Covid-19 by serving up bonus points, free flight vouchers or extra status credits to its fully-vaccinated frequent flyers. The airline’s vaccination incentive and rewards program will run until December 31 2021, covering anyone who has already had both jabs, as well...
Public HealthTravelPulse

Should Unvaccinated Travelers Be Allowed To Fly?

Many cruise lines and tour operators require proof of full vaccination in order to travel. Could this happen with air travel, too?. The spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant has changed plenty of vacation plans already and poses a concern for both the nation and the wider world. Just recently,...
cntraveler.com

How Airline and Hotel Vaccine Requirements for Staff Will Impact Travelers

As the coronavirus pandemic drags on and the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread, more and more companies in the travel industry are requiring their staff and guests to show proof of vaccination. Major airlines, restaurants, and even some hotels are enacting policies aimed at keeping their employees and customers safe—and keeping their lights on.
Public HealthSFGate

Will the US adopt a proof of vaccination policy on flights?

Routes: Mask rule extended; is a vax rule next? Plus, more FAA fines, AA at SJC, United fees, more. Aug. 20, 2021Updated: Aug. 21, 2021 12:44 p.m. In this week’s news, the federal government’s mandatory mask rule for airline passengers has been extended until mid-January, and so has American Airlines’ suspension of main cabin alcohol sales; FAA fines another 34 unruly passengers for acting up in-flight; some nations now require COVID-19 vaccinations to board flights, and there’s increasing talk about adopting a similar requirement in the U.S.; American brings back Mineta San Jose-Chicago flights; low-cost Avelo drops a Burbank route but adds four along the East Coast; United waives basic economy change fees again; Alaska Airlines adds a Mileage Plus partner; plus international route news from British Airways, Air France and Delta.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

New Covid variant detected in South Africa has already been found in England as scientists warn it is the 'most mutated variant so far'

A coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa 'could be more infectious' than other mutations and have the potential to 'evade vaccines', scientists have said. The C.1.2 strain, which is linked to 'increased transmissibility', is more mutations away from the original virus seen in Wuhan, experts at South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform said.

Comments / 0

