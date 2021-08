A "destructive invasive pest" from Asia has been spotted in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. The Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive planthopper from Asia. In the United States, it was first found in Pennsylvania in 2014. The destructive pest feeds on more than 70 plant species, including tree-of-heaven, and plants and crops that are critical to New York’s agricultural economy, according to the DEC. It also impacts forest health and recreational activities.