Air Serbia, the national airline of the Republic of Serbia, due to good results achieved during the summer season, decided to extend the period during which it will fly to three destinations in the Russian Federation – Saint Petersburg, Krasnodar, and its new destination Rostov-on-Don. Even though it was initially planned to operate flights until the end of September, it was decided to continue them until the end of the summer season, i.e. until the end of October and subject to further developments regarding the demand and travel restrictions, Air Serbia will decide on possible flying to these three destinations during the forthcoming winter season, as well.