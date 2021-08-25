Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)
Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0