Avestar Capital LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

By Gary Stephens
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Entrepreneur

Is Analog Devices (ADI) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?

One stock that might be an intriguing choice for investors right now is Analog Devices, Inc. ADI. This is because this security in the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed space is seeing solid earnings estimate revision activity, and is in great company from a Zacks Industry Rank perspective. This is...

