Avestar Capital LLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.