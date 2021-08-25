Cancel
Ferguson, MO

Emerson expands C-suite with hire for newly created role

By Nathan Rubbelke
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) has expanded its C-suite, hiring an executive for newly created role focused on workforce and company culture. The Ferguson, Missouri-based technology and engineering giant said Tuesday it named Elizabeth Adefioye as chief people officer. In the new role, Adefioye’s will lead a "newly consolidated human resources function," with oversight of initiatives including talent development and management, acquisition integration and diversity, equity and inclusion.

