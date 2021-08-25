Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)
Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0