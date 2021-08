MIAMI – Alitalia (AZ) will stop selling tickets and withdraw all flights from October 15 to give way for the new flag carrier, ITA-Italia Trasporto Aereo. And so, the final ax will fall on AZ August 26 at 00:01. ITA, the date when ticket sales stop. Without a known IATA code as of yet, ITA is set to take over at this time, apparently on the same online platform, under the web address itaspa.com, as reported by the Italian newspaper Il Corriere. However, at the time of this writing, the URL is not active and is up for sale.