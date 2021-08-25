ITA starts to sell tickets for flights starting on October 15

ITA (Italia Trasporto Aereo) has issued this statement:. Starting on August 26, ITA will start the sales for flights operating from October 15. Beginning of sales follows the achievement of the certifications (Air Operator Certificate and Operating License) that ITA obtained from ENAC (Italian Aviation Authority) on August 18, 2021. The Board of Directors of ITA, chaired by Chairman Alfredo Altavilla, met today and approved to transform the non-binding offer already sent on August 16 to the Extraordinary Administration of Alitalia into a binding offer which includes 52 aircraft, a related number of slots, as well as contracts and complementary assets from the Aviation sector in order to start operations on October 15.