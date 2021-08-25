Workers favor hybrid arrangements, but 7 in 10 managers want employees back in office full-time post-pandemic

Women in senior-level roles drive better business outcomes—and it comes down to innovation, according to a research report. “What this means for C-level hiring practices is that simply hiring a female executive is not enough to reap the benefits of such an appointment,” Corinne Post, now a professor of management at Villanova School of Business, and co-author of a report on the effect of women in the C-suite, told me this past spring. “It’s crucial to include and rapidly integrate this person into the executive team.”