Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Workers favor hybrid arrangements, but 7 in 10 managers want employees back in office full-time post-pandemic

By Caitlin Mullen
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHybrid work arrangements have become the ideal setup for many employees at this stage of the pandemic, but managers don’t appear to share those feelings. Survey after survey has identified the portion of workers who want a hybrid schedule, would take a pay cut for greater flexibility, or say they’ll quit if they aren’t granted their hybrid or remote work wish.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Related
HealthFort Worth Star-Telegram

Get shots or get out, US employers tell workers and consumers

JONATHAN LEVIN, SKYLAR WOODHOUSE AND KARA WETZEL Bloomberg News. Vaccine mandates are beginning a march across the U.S., constricting the places that people who have shunned the shots can work, shop and play. A day after the federal Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, institutions central to...
EconomyWTHI

Delta will hike insurance premiums and limit sick pay for unvaccinated employees

Delta Air Lines is raising health care costs for employees who insist on staying unvaccinated. The airline said that as of November 1, unvaccinated staff will pay up to $200 a month more for their company health insurance, depending on the coverage. It will also limit the number of sick days unvaccinated employees are allowed to take if they contract Covid-19.
EconomyFortune

Will only a handful of companies solve the childcare crisis?

Women in senior-level roles drive better business outcomes—and it comes down to innovation, according to a research report. “What this means for C-level hiring practices is that simply hiring a female executive is not enough to reap the benefits of such an appointment,” Corinne Post, now a professor of management at Villanova School of Business, and co-author of a report on the effect of women in the C-suite, told me this past spring. “It’s crucial to include and rapidly integrate this person into the executive team.”
Public Healthbizjournals

BMO Harris parent implements employee vaccine mandate with October deadline

BMO Financial Group, which operates the fifth largest bank in Twin Cities, will require that all employees and contractors get vaccinated against Covid-19 by Oct. 31. Please join us as we honor the Twin Cities most influential women including industry-leading executives, entrepreneurs and business owners. Executive of the Year. The...
Public HealthVentureBeat

The anywhere office: A post-pandemic normal

This article was written by Dustin Ray, Chief Growth Officer and Co-CEO, Incfile. The residual odor of microwaved fish in the office kitchen. The drone of water-cooler chatter about that game or television show you didn’t watch. Desk chairs that would make a chiropractor wince. Music so loud you could hear it through your coworker’s headphones. Constant interruptions of varying relevance to your professional output.
Public Healthchainstoreage.com

85% of Americans want to go back to the office post-pandemic

While the Delta variant has delayed workers returning to offices in some cities and left retailers wondering where to shut down and where to expand, a new survey provides a glimpse of what workplace populations will be like post-pandemic. An Eden Workplace Software-sponsored survey of 1,000 full- and part-time office...
Public HealthAnchorage Daily News

More companies are weighing penalties for unvaccinated workers

More companies are considering imposing financial penalties on workers who refuse to get the coronavirus vaccine - from added health-care costs to withholding gym access - potentially adding a financial cost in addition to the severe health risks facing the unvaccinated. After Delta Air Lines grabbed headlines Wednesday for saying...
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

Employees are getting happier working from home as the pandemic drags on, and companies are getting worried

Many companies that were planning to have employees return to the office in September have pushed back their reopening dates as COVID-19's Delta variant burns through the U.S. And as the pandemic-related office closures stretch to almost two years, some executives are concerned that their workforces are nearing a point of no return to the office, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Economyhbr.org

How CEOs Should Manage Their Time in the Hybrid Workplace

CEOs are among the millions of professionals who’ve seen their long-established work rhythms disrupted during this ongoing global pandemic. During this period, corporate leaders have learned to use new communication tools, limit travel, and lead remotely. Now, as they look ahead to reopening offices, some CEOs are already talking publicly...
Career Development & AdviceDearborn Press & Guide

How to manage the transition back to the office

Apple’s employees are returning to the office three days a week in early September. Wall Street banks like JP Morgan & Chase and Goldman Sachs already have teams back in their branches and buildings. And U-M faculty and staff are getting ready for a Fall 2021 return. After many were...
BusinessClickOnDetroit.com

Ford delays office return for remote employees as pandemic persists

Ford Motor Company is delaying its return-to-work plans for “non-site dependent team members” until next year as COVID continues to spread across the globe. The automotive company announced Wednesday that employees in North America, South America and most International Market Groups who are not required to work on site will not be returning to the office until at least January 2022. Employees will be engaged in a hybrid work model once they can return to the office, which the company announced earlier this year in March.
Business9to5Mac

Continued work from home is worth a pay cut, say many US employees

As Apple’s plan for staff to return to the office are again delayed, a new survey shows that two-thirds of US employees seek continued work-from-home arrangements; most of them would be willing to take a pay cut in return; and many would quit their jobs if ordered to return to the office full-time.
EducationMarietta Daily Journal

Pandemic leads workers to quit for more pay, better work-life balance

After three years working as a regional director for a STEM workforce development company, John Ray wanted to do something different with his more than a decade of experience in education. While working from his Detroit home during the pandemic, Ray decided to leave his job and start his own...

Comments / 0

Community Policy