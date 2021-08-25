Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC
Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
