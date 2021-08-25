Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

By Gary Stephens
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trhc#Healthcare Technology#Trhc#Barclays Plc#Blair William#Il#Baillie Gifford Co#Zacks Investment Research#Svb Leerink#Royal Bank Of Canada#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Marketsatlantanews.net

Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market to Display Massive Growth in Near Future, Players - DeRoyal Industries, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Breg, Inc., Bauerfeind AG, and Alcare Company Ltd

The Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. In Orthopedic Braces And Support Systems Market research, our technicians carefully study the information to find the most useful and accurate information. Analysts at Decisive Markets Insights analysed the data taking into account both, the upcoming competitors and the existing market leaders. Our study analyzes the business strategies of key entrants as well as newly emerging markets. This report provides the reader with a SWOT analysis and revenue split as well as contact information.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

14 SPACs That Palantir Technologies Has Invested In Or Partnered

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is one of the most well-known publicly traded companies. The data analytics company is increasing its investments in the SPAC space, which caught the attention of Barron’s recently. Palantir’s SPAC Investments: Barron’s reports Palantir has invested in 10 SPACs according to a recent disclosure and...
Financial Reportsmartechseries.com

AdTheorent Holding Company, LLC Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue Increased 89% Year-Over-Year; Revenue Less TAC* Increased 94% Year-Over-Year; Raises Full Year 2021 Outlook. AdTheorent Holding Company, LLC, a programmatic digital advertising leader using advanced machine learning technology and solutions to deliver real-world value for advertisers and marketers, today announced financial highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...
Businessmartechseries.com

Kaleyra Announces Warrant Repurchase Agreement

Kaleyra, Inc., a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced that, as of August 24, 2021, the Company had entered into warrant repurchase agreements with a group of institutional investors.
SoftwareInsurance Journal

Guidewire Acquires Property Risk Data Firm HazardHub

Insurance technology firm Guidewire Software said it has acquired HazardHub, an insurtech provider of property risk data to the property/casualty insurance industry for underwriting, marketing and claims. HazardHub’s data is delivered in a national catalog of risks that may damage or destroy property, including perils from air (wind, hail, tornado,...
Businesschannele2e.com

ForgeRock IPO Details: 10 Things for IAM Security Partners, Investors to Know

Digital Identity and access management (DIM/IAM) security company ForgeRock has filed a Form S-1 with the SEC for a potential initial public offering (IPO). Here are 10 (actually, 14) things for potential cybersecurity investors and channel partners to know, according to the SEC filing. 1. ForgeRock’s Digital Identity Vision: “Our...
Businessmartechseries.com

8×8 Announces New Distribution Agreement with SYNNEX Corporation

Fortune 200 Multinational Company to Provide 8×8 XCaaS to Resellers in North America. 8×8, a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced a strategic distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Bonnie...
Public HealthPosted by
The Motley Fool

Will Telehealth Stocks Thrive After COVID?

When COVID-19 shut down the world economy last year, a lot of basic healthcare moved to the internet. Many doctors and patients avoided in-person meetings and met online. Not surprisingly, revenue took off for many virtual players, and the stocks followed suit. And the trend has shown no signs of abating. For instance, industry bellwether Teladoc Health reported 108% revenue growth in its most recent quarter. That's dramatic revenue growth on top of the outstanding growth Teladoc had last year, when the pandemic was raging and doctor's offices were shut down.
Businesschannele2e.com

Government Services Provider Two Six Technologies Acquires Trusted Concepts Inc

National security services provider Two Six Technologies has acquired Trusted Concepts Inc, a provider of software engineering, cyber and advanced analytics solutions for the intelligence community. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 526 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all...
Economythepaypers.com

Fintech startup Khatabook raises USD 100 mln at USD 600 mln valuation

India-based fintech startup Khatabook has closed a USD 100 million Series C funding round led by US-based Tribe Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures (MSV). The recent funding is taking the startup’s market valuation to USD 600 million. Khatabook will focus on financial services disbursement through its software ecosystem, catering to 10 million monthly active MSMEs.
Technologymartechseries.com

ON24 Receives Industry Acknowledgements for Innovation and Growth

MarTech Breakthrough names ON24 the best event management platform and leading independent research firm identifies ON24 as a growth stage B2B content engagement solution. ON24 announced it received two industry acknowledgments for the company’s continued innovation and growth as a category leader. The ON24 Digital Experience Platform was named the “Best Overall Event Management Platform” by MarTech Breakthrough as part of their annual awards recognizing the best companies, technologies, products, and services for sales, marketing, and advertising. Also, Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, recently included ON24 as a growth stage company in the content engagement solutions market for ON24 Engagement Hub, a central destination for audiences to get engaging, dynamic live and on-demand content when they need it.
Marketsetftrends.com

Evolution and Revolution? The Role of Thematic ETFs in Today’s Portfolio

Join a lively panel discussion with ETF Trends and ProShares that will cover:. Thematic ETFs 4.0: How thematics go beyond basic beta. From satellite to core portfolio position—thematic ETFs go mainstream. Compelling themes investors need to watch. Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand...
Real Estateaithority.com

Swizznet Selected as Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for Construction and Real Estate Industry in the United States

Swizznet, a cloud-based hosting solutions company for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The new partnership means that Sage customers can have an easier transition to the cloud with Swizznet and can keep the products they currently use.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

US Fintech Firm Aspiration Partners to Go Public via SPAC Merger

a Marina del Rey-headquartered Fintech firm that provides clients with tools to help with prioritizing sustainability in their spending habits, is set to go public through a merger with a blank check company. As mentioned in a release, the deal with InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. should give the...
CancerZacks.com

Illumina (ILMN) Shares Slip on GRAIL Buyout Deal Completion

ILMN - Free Report) recently announced the completion of its long-standing and highly-disputed acquisition of GRAIL -- a healthcare company focused on life-saving early detection of multiple cancer to accelerate patient access to the latter’s multi-cancer early-detection test. The latest move follows a definitive agreement signed by Illumina to acquire GRAIL in September 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy