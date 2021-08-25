Columbia International University hosting international business conferences
Columbia International University's School of Business will play host to two online international conferences next month. The Faith-Driven Entrepreneur Live Conference on Sept. 8 and the Faith-Driven Investor Conference on Sept. 9 are expected to bring together business leaders from more than 200 cities in 140 countries, according to a news release from the school. The conferences will feature ministry leaders and accomplished entreprenuers and investors in fields including private equity, real estate, emerging economies and public markets.columbiabusinessreport.com
