Sedalia Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

By Randy Kirby
 5 days ago
A Sedalia man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2009 Harley Davidson, driven by 42-year-old Michael L. Shepherd of Sedalia, was on Maltsbarger Road, three miles west of Highway 65 at 9:35 p.m., when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the roadway into a ditch and came to rest against a fence post.

