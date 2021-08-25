NSO spyware returns to target iPhones with new zero-click exploit
Cybersecurity threat researchers have stumbled upon a new iPhone exploit that evades the latest security protections in iOS 14 known as BlastDoor. The exploit came to light when internet watchdog Citizen Lab analyzed a Bahraini activist’s iPhone 12 Pro and found evidence that it was illegally broken into using what’s known as a zero-click attack, since it does not require any user interaction to infect a victim’s device.www.techradar.com
