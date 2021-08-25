Cancel
Ames, IA

Ames police identify woman found slain in apartment

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified a woman found dead inside an Ames apartment last week.

Maria Hanian, 32, of Des Moines, was found Thursday evening by officers who had been sent to the apartment to check on the welfare of a person there, police said in a news release. Detectives have not said how she died, but ruled her death a homicide.

Prosecutors charged Oscar Chavez, 26, with first-degree murder in Hanian’s death. Chavez was arrested around midnight Thursday near Auburn, when he was stopped on suspicion of a traffic violation by Sac County Sheriff’s deputy.

The arresting deputy reported that Chavez was initially evasive with questions and could not produce an ID, but later told the deputy that he had shot and killed his girlfriend in Ames. That led the deputy to contact Ames police and confirm that Chavez was a suspect in a homicide.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

