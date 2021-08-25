Police: Virginia man charged in deaths of mom, sister

BURKE, Va. (AP) — A 33-year-old Virginia man is being charged in the deaths of his mother and sister at their home, Fairfax County police said Tuesday.

Bradley Lister is facing two counts of second-degree murder and weapons offences in the killings of Susan Lister, 67, and Amber Currie, 41, The Washington Post reported.

Officers sent to the home Friday for a welfare check found the women dead, Lt. Erin Weeks said at a news conference. Investigators are still looking for a motive, she said.

Bradley Lister was named as a person of interest in the case Saturday he was found in Baltimore on Monday night, Weeks said. In an interview, investigators developed enough information to charge Bradley Lister in the slayings of his mother and sister, Weeks said. Police said Lister allegedly killed the pair Aug. 17 and fled the area with five or six firearms that have yet to be found.

Lister is being held in Baltimore, pending extradition to Fairfax County. The murder case was not yet listed in court records, and it could not be determined whether he had an attorney.