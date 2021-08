Soulja Boy has heard Aaron Carter‘s challenge and he has his own words for the ’90s singer. In a recent interview, Carter revealed that he would not mind getting in the boxing ring with the rapper, even alluding that it would be an easy win for him. Carter even said that he would “rip apart” Soulja Boy in this potential fight. Carter takes it one step further to taunt Soulja stating, “He just won’t respond. A lot of these guys in the industry—that do the same thing I do—they almost like to pretend I don’t. exist. That’s because my record sales and my numbers and my concerts in 26 years of longevity scares them, it threatens them.” He later clarifies that he does have respect for Soulja as a rapper but if they took matters into the ring, it would be “embarrassing” for the rapper.