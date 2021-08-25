Turkish drones in northern Cyprus heighten regional unease

A “reunification” of Cyprus has long ceased to be seen as realistic, but it has been negotiated many times over the past decades. In April 2004, a solution was almost in sight. With the “Annan referendum”, named after the then secretary general of the United Nations, it would have been possible to overcome the division. But while the electorate in the Turkish north of the island voted for the plan, a clear majority in the Greek side rejected it. They were not ready to make decisive compromises for unity, and they also refused to share power with the Turkish Cypriots.